Projected depth chart for Wisconsin Badgers' defense after spring practices
The road to improvement for the Wisconsin Badgers much-maligned defense started this offseason and into the spring.
Luke Fickell added significant pieces to its defensive front after opposing offenses thrashed them through the final stretch of the 2025 season, but the Badgers will need to prove this unit has improved as it faces one of the toughest schedules in recent memory this fall.
Wisconsin allowed 165 rushing yards per game, its worst performance since 2018. The dam broke in the final five games as the Badgers gave up an average of 200.2 yards per game with 12 rushing touchdowns.
Seven of the 19 winter transfers were defensive linemen and outside linebackers, and Wisconsin was fortunate to see several key contributors at every level of the defense return.
They could see progress during the 15 spring practices, but halting the likes of Alabama, Iowa, Minnesota, Oregon and Ohio State will be the true test months from now.
There were several standouts from each side of the ball, but the Badgers also dealt with some notable injuries and departures via the transfer portal. That makes depth charts hard to nail down, but we can make some educated guesses based on how each unit has faired since mid-March.
Wisconsin Badgers on SI broke down the offensive roster Friday. Now let’s look at the defense.
Wisconsin’s defensive line depth has improved
Players
Starting-caliber linemen
Ben Barten, Charles Perkins, Parker Petersen, Jay'viar Suggs, Dillan Johnson
Potential contributors
Jamel Howard Jr.
E.J. Whitlow’s second season as defensive line coach includes many more bodies to potentially interchange. Barten, Curt Neal and Elijah Hills racked up over 400 snaps last season, according to PFF. They won’t have to do that unless something catastrophic occurs between now and Week 1.
Suggs, Barten, Perkins and Petersen received substantial first-team reps during spring practices. The power and twitch of Perkins, who transferred from FCS UT-Martin, was evident in the last month.
He may be the most impactful transfer outside of quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. when all is said and done. Both he and Suggs could provide interior rush in the defense.
Johnson is a powerful presence in the middle, and now up to 312 pounds, could really continue anchoring the middle of the line. The spring performances of Lane and Howard were noteworthy and would be welcomed additions to receive game reps.
Wisconsin’s outside linebacker room is revamped
Players
Starting-caliber outside linebackers
Corey Walker, Darryl Peterson, Sebastian Cheeks, Aaron Witt, Mason Reiger
Likely rotational contributors
Tyrese Fearbry, Nick Clayton, Micheal Garner
Wisconsin has a wide range of interesting bodies in Matt Mitchell’s position group. Transfers like Walker (6-foot-5, 297 pounds) and Garner (6-foot-6, 300 pounds) were defensive linemen at their previous schools but are now designated as outside linebackers. They’re still working on the line of scrimmage but out on the edge.
The Badgers only recorded 17 sacks last season, which was one of the worst numbers since 1981 according to Wisconsin’s online records.
Cheeks was a menace off the edge in the spring, and Peterson and Fearbry also flashed some pressure in the backfield. Clayton needs to add more weight to his 6-foot-5 frame, but the four-star freshman’s speed and ability to get in the backfield could help the program in pass-rushing situations in the fall.
One unknown is Reiger, who missed spring practices due to surgery for a stress fracture in his tibia. He’s a physical specimen at 6-foot-5, 250-pounds, but he’ll have to wait for preseason camp to get on the field for the Badgers. He contributed heavily to Louisville during the 2023 season with five sacks and six tackles for loss, and a return to form would boost Fickell's defense.
Who steps up for Wisconsin after strong trio of inside linebackers
Players
Starters
Tackett Curtis, Christian Alliegro
Rotational contributors
Antarron Turner
Defensive coordinator Mike Tressel and assistant inside linebackers coach Tuf Borland have a solid first-team pairing that should be able to create more havoc in the backfield.
A healthy Curtis can get downfield quickly and run laterally to make tackles. Alliegro emerged as a tackling force at the end of last season and is a prime candidate to lead the team in stops this year.
Turner by all means looks like the third linebacker in the room, and the transfer from FCS program Western Carolina is a nice depth piece that can step in and play the position. The question will be which player can assert himself as the fourth game-ready linebacker in the unit.
Thomas Heiberger’s injury stunts the redshirt freshman’s transition to the position from out on the edge, where he appeared to be a great fit, and Garrison Solliday received second-team reps in his place throughout the spring.
Freshman Cooper Catalano, the state’s all-time leading tackler in high school, flashed his potential at a bulked-up 223 pounds during the spring as well. Other scholarship inside linebackers include redshirt sophomore Tyler Jansey, redshirt freshman Landon Gauthier and incoming four-star freshman Mason Posa.
Cornerbacks could be a strength for the Wisconsin defense, but …
Starters
Starting-caliber cornerbacks
Ricardo Hallman, Nyzier Fourqurean, Geimere Latimer II
Contributors
Omillio Agard, Dyoni Hill
Depth in this group will be tested if an injury occurs, or if the appeal in court for Fourqurean’s eligibility goes the NCAA’s way. This position group has also been one of the most turned over units in the program outside of quarterback.
Hallman and Fourqurean are the two constants in the Wisconsin defensive backfield, but the next three should find some role and could provide some rest. Latimer, a transfer from Jacksonville State, had a solid spring and can work both outside and the slot nickel position.
Agard and Hill were seen in the spring receiving second-team reps at the outside corner spots. Two freshmen, Jaimier Scott and Cairo Skanes, flashed at times during reserves snaps. Scott’s performance during the April 19 spring showcase scrimmage in defending the run and pass is most noteworthy. Jahmare Washington, a four-star 2025 recruit by Rivals, comes to Madison this summer.
Wisconsin safety group also has options thanks to transfers
Players
Starters
Austin Brown, Preston Zachman
Likely contributors
Matt Jung, Matthew Traynor
Brown’s a versatile player who worked in the slot last year, but his home now appears to be back in the deeper levels of the defense at safety. Zachman returns a veteran presence and knack to be around the ball.
Wisconsin’s transfer additions of Matt Jung (one of Division III’s most feared defensive players at Bethel University in Minnesota) and Matthew Traynor (FCS Richmond) solidifies this group.
Jung received some first-team reps this spring as well, and if he continues to adapt well to Power Four football, that could provide Wisconsin with options in how they use Brown.
Preseason camp will be worth watching to see who receives reps behind those four in various spots to potential carve out roles in the fall. Among those in the group include Owen Arnett and Charlie Jarvis, who both walked on at Wisconsin, and underclassmen Grant Dean, Raphael Dunn, Luke Emmerich and Remington Moss.
