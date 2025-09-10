Wisconsin Badgers bringing in Louisville commit for visit as efforts to flip continue
The Wisconsin Badgers are continuing their efforts to try and flip committed recruits from the Class of 2026.
Right after offering and scheduling a visit with three-star cornerback Donovan Dunmore, the Badgers made the same approach for three-star Brody Jones from Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Jones committed to the Louisville Cardinals back in mid-June, but he's obviously still listening to offers and opportunities.
He ranks as a Top 10 recruit in the state of Arkansas by both Rivals and ESPN, and the two outlets both see him as a Top 65 player at his position.
Jones is scheduled to visit Wisconsin in two weeks when they play Maryland. That's the same timeline for Dunmore, who will be in town for the same game.
It appears to be an emphasis on 2026 defensive backs for the Badgers recruiting staff.
They currentlly only have one cornerback commit for next year in Carson Eloms from Fishers, Indiana.
The Badgers have five senior defensive backs set to graduate after this season, and they're already relying on redshirt freshman Omillio Agard as a rotational starter.
True freshman Cairo Skanes has also already seen playing time.
Being able to flip either Jones or Dunmore would go a long way toward bolstering the depth in the secondary and not having to rely as much on the transfer portal to fill in the gaps.