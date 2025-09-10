All Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers bringing in Louisville commit for visit as efforts to flip continue

The Wisconsin Badgers seem intent on trying to flip at least one 2026 cornerback recruit committed to another Power Four school, now with multiple targets.

Lorin Cox

Wisconsin safeties coach Jack Cooper runs Badgers through position drills during the program's April 19 spring showcase scrimmage.
Wisconsin safeties coach Jack Cooper runs Badgers through position drills during the program's April 19 spring showcase scrimmage. / Courtesy of Jake Kocorowski
In this story:

The Wisconsin Badgers are continuing their efforts to try and flip committed recruits from the Class of 2026.

Right after offering and scheduling a visit with three-star cornerback Donovan Dunmore, the Badgers made the same approach for three-star Brody Jones from Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Jones committed to the Louisville Cardinals back in mid-June, but he's obviously still listening to offers and opportunities.

He ranks as a Top 10 recruit in the state of Arkansas by both Rivals and ESPN, and the two outlets both see him as a Top 65 player at his position.

Jones is scheduled to visit Wisconsin in two weeks when they play Maryland. That's the same timeline for Dunmore, who will be in town for the same game.

It appears to be an emphasis on 2026 defensive backs for the Badgers recruiting staff.

They currentlly only have one cornerback commit for next year in Carson Eloms from Fishers, Indiana.

The Badgers have five senior defensive backs set to graduate after this season, and they're already relying on redshirt freshman Omillio Agard as a rotational starter.

True freshman Cairo Skanes has also already seen playing time.

Being able to flip either Jones or Dunmore would go a long way toward bolstering the depth in the secondary and not having to rely as much on the transfer portal to fill in the gaps.

More Wisconsin Badgers News:

Published
Lorin Cox
LORIN COX

Lorin Cox is the managing editor of Wisconsin Badgers on SI. He has been covering Badgers sports since 2014, when he was an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin. He previously wrote for the Wisconsin State Journal, NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today Sports Media Group, and he is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus.

Home/Recruiting