Expert picks for Wisconsin at Alabama: Badgers won't pull off the upset over Crimson Tide
The Wisconsin Badgers are going to give the Alabama Crimson Tide everything they've got on Saturday.
College football analysts across the national media don't think it will be enough.
The expert picks are in for Week 3, and the predictions are all in agreement that Alabama will hold off the Badgers.
CBS Sports has nine different writers pick the biggest games of the week, and all of them are siding with the Crimson Tide.
If it's any consolation, four of them expect Wisconsin to cover a 20.5-point spread, keeping the game within three scores.
ESPN's FPI computer model agrees with that thinking, predicting an Alabama victory that's closer than the oddsmakers suggest.
Even the beat reporters who cover each team are in consensus. Colin Gay and Chase Goodbread of The Tuscaloosa News predict scores of 38-6 and 30-13 respectively, while John Steppe and Mark Stewart of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel both see double-digit Crimson Tide victories.
A Wisconsin upset was always going to be a long shot, but at this point, no one is predicting they can do it.
The Badgers have a lot of doubters to prove wrong on Saturday, against an opponent that has been susceptible to big upsets.
Even if Luke Fickell can't pull off the improbable, his team needs to put up a better fight than they did in this matchup last year.
