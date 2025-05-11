Wisconsin Badgers QB Billy Edwards Jr. falls outside of Top 10 in Big Ten QB rankings
The Wisconsin Badgers' last two transfer portal quarterbacks haven't been able to elevate the program, but Luke Fickell is hoping the latest edition of Billy Edwards Jr. can take Jeff Grimes' offense to the next level.
National media analysts are a bit more skeptical.
247Sports ranked all 18 Big Ten quarterbacks after spring practices, and analyst Brad Crawford had Edwards outside of the Top 10.
13. Billy Edwards Jr., Wisconsin
The Badgers must get production out of the quarterback spot this fall or it could be another disappointing finish under Luke Fickell. After waiting his turn for two seasons at Maryland, Edwards finally got a starting opportunity last season and made the most of it for the Terps.
As a starter last season at Maryland, Edwards finished fourth in the Big Ten in passing yards and in the Top 10 in both completion percentage and touchdowns.
No one is arguing that he should be ahead of top QBs like Drew Allar, but it's tough to have him ranked below quarterbacks who have yet to start a game in college like Ohio State redshirt freshman Julian Sayin.
He and Michigan true freshman Bryce Underwood are both in quarterback competitions right now and aren't guaranteed to start Week 1, yet both are ranked well ahead of Edwards.
That might be more a reflection of the offenses around each quarterback, rather than their individual talent and ability.
It just means Edwards will have even more to prove this season as he tries to establish himself among the top QBs in the conference.