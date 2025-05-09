Why former Wisconsin Badgers RB Braelon Allen is set up for Year 2 jump with New York Jets
Former Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen had a quiet first season for the New York Jets in 2025.
The Aaron Rodgers circus over a 5-12 season made it easier for the rookie to fly under the radar, but Allen in a much better position to take a step forward in year two.
New Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has made it clear that the 2024 fourth-round pick will be more involved in the backfield this season, despite starter Breece Hall entering the final year of his contract.
"I would say that we have three running backs on this team that we're going to utilize as much as possible," Glenn said at the annual NFL owners' meetings earlier this offseason. "They're all big men, they can run, they're violent, they're physical."
"Once we get a chance to get the players in and see exactly how they operate, I think every player is going to be happy with the way that we go about this offense."
After a breakout 2023 season, Hall's numbers started to decline in 2024. The new head coach sees a more open backfield competition, which is primed for Allen to increase role.
Hall will still be the starter for the foreseeable future, but the Jets could opt for more of a rotation this season than in years past.
Glenn and offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand come from a Detroit Lions team that found plenty of opportunities for two running backs to succeed (Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery).
The team is also transitioning to quarterback Justin Fields under center, which adds another threat to the running game that will take defensive attention away from Allen.
He will have to hold off fellow second-year running back Isaiah Davis, but the former Badger controls his own destiny for a bigger 2025 season.
It might not be a breakout, 1,000-yard season just yet, but Allen can show New York that they should move on from Hall and make him the No. 1 back for 2026 and beyond.
He could be good enough for the team to trade the starter away and hand over the keys to Allen even sooner.
