Wisconsin Badgers make surprise QB change against Michigan with starter still injured
The Wisconsin Badgers quarterback carousel just took another interesting twist.
The team ruled out starter Billy Edwards Jr. before the start of their Week 6 game against the Michigan Wolverines as he still recovers from a lingering knee injury.
Everyone expected backup quarterback Danny O'Neil to get the start once again. According to On3's Pete Nakos, Luke Fickell is turning to third-string QB Hunter Simmons instead.
Hunter Simmons will start against Michigan
The move is surprising, because during media availability on Tuesday, O'Neil told reporters that he was taking the majority of the practice reps under center, and Edwards was practicing some, too.
That presumably wouldn't leave many practice reps left for Simmons to prepare for the Wolverines.
It's likely that the allotment of practice reps changed after O'Neil shared the update on Tuesday, but that still wouldn't leave many practices for Simmons to settle in before his first start with the Badgers.
It raises questions about how the coaching staff is approaching the position, if it took them more than half of the bye week before they made the quarterback change.
O'Neil said on Tuesday that he was recovered from his own injuries and felt good to go for Saturday's game.
During a pre-game interview, Fickell indicated that O'Neil will be available for the game and could see some playing time along with Simmons.