All Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers make surprise QB change against Michigan with starter still injured

The Wisconsin Badgers quarterback carousel just took another interesting twist, as Luke Fickell works through different options behind injured starter Billy Edwards Jr.

Lorin Cox

Sep 20, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Hunter Simmons (15) rolls out of the pocket during the fourth quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Camp Randall Stadium.
Sep 20, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Hunter Simmons (15) rolls out of the pocket during the fourth quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Camp Randall Stadium. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Wisconsin Badgers quarterback carousel just took another interesting twist.

The team ruled out starter Billy Edwards Jr. before the start of their Week 6 game against the Michigan Wolverines as he still recovers from a lingering knee injury.

Everyone expected backup quarterback Danny O'Neil to get the start once again. According to On3's Pete Nakos, Luke Fickell is turning to third-string QB Hunter Simmons instead.

Hunter Simmons will start against Michigan

The move is surprising, because during media availability on Tuesday, O'Neil told reporters that he was taking the majority of the practice reps under center, and Edwards was practicing some, too.

That presumably wouldn't leave many practice reps left for Simmons to prepare for the Wolverines.

It's likely that the allotment of practice reps changed after O'Neil shared the update on Tuesday, but that still wouldn't leave many practices for Simmons to settle in before his first start with the Badgers.

It raises questions about how the coaching staff is approaching the position, if it took them more than half of the bye week before they made the quarterback change.

O'Neil said on Tuesday that he was recovered from his own injuries and felt good to go for Saturday's game.

During a pre-game interview, Fickell indicated that O'Neil will be available for the game and could see some playing time along with Simmons.

More Wisconsin Badgers News:

Published
Lorin Cox
LORIN COX

Lorin Cox is the managing editor of Wisconsin Badgers on SI. He has been covering Badgers sports since 2014, when he was an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin. He previously wrote for the Wisconsin State Journal, NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today Sports Media Group, and he is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus.

Home/Football