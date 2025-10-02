Wisconsin Badgers' history vs Michigan Wolverines doesn't bode well for Week 6 game
The Wisconsin Badgers have historically struggled against the Michigan Wolverines.
That trend is expected to continue on Saturday for their Week 6 matchup in Ann Arbor.
Wisconsin is 17-52-1 all time against Michigan, with many of those losses happening decades ago.
The Badgers had a 14-game losing streak to the Wolverines in the 1960s and 70s and another double-digit streak in the early 1900s.
More recent history has been more favorable for Wisconsin, which UW is hoping continues on Saturday.
Back and forth over the last 20 years
Since 2005, the Badgers are 7-5 against Michigan, and Wisconsin has won five of the last eight matchups.
Most recently, Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines beat Paul Chryst's Badgers 38-17 in October of 2021.
QB Graham Mertz had Wisconsin behind by only three points at the half, but he got hurt and Michigan pulled away in the fourth quarter.
Related: Conor Stalions admits Michigan knew all of Wisconsin Badgers' signals in 2021
Prior to that, the Badgers had won back-to-back Michigan matchups in blowout fashion.
Mertz led Wisconsin to four first-half touchdown drives in 2020, producing a 49-11 road win that represented the largest margin of victory in school history against the Wolverines.
The year before, Jonathan Taylor rushed for over 200 yards in a 35-14 victory.
One of the problems is, UW is just 7-29 all-time in road games at Ann Arbor. The good news is, the program is 2-2 in those games since 2010.