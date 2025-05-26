Former Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver signs with Group of 5 passing powerhouse
One of the first incoming transfers of the Luke Fickell era has now officially found a home at another FBS program.
Western Kentucky announced Friday that it signed wide receiver Quincy Burroughs, who followed Fickell from Cincinnati to the University of Wisconsin football program during the 2023 winter offseason.
Burroughs played in 22 games at Wisconsin between the 2023 and 2024 seasons, but he caught only five passes for 43 yards receiving during his time in Madison. He participated in spring practices earlier this year before entering the portal.
Western Kentucky has been known to put up big numbers within Conference USA under coach Tyson Helton. It averaged 264.6 yards passing per contest last year, good for 25th in the FBS. It ranked first in the nation in that category during the 2021 season (433.7 yards per game), second in 2022 (352.2) and 15th in 2023 (296.4).
Western Kentucky will have a new quarterback this season as Caden Veltkamp moved on to Florida Atlantic. Maverick McIvor joined the Hilltoppers after three seasons at FCS Abilene Christian (and three prior seasons at Texas Tech).
Burroughs could see some familiar faces early on in his time at Western Kentucky, as the Hilltoppers host Sam Houston State on Aug. 23. The Bearkats are now led by former Wisconsin offensive coordinator Phil Longo. Quarterbacks Mabrey Mettauer and Landyn Locke, wide receiver Grady O'Neill and cornerback Jace Arnold are now part of the Sam Houston State program.
Western Kentucky also travels to Toledo, where the Rockets signed former Badgers defensive backs Braedyn Moore and Amare Snowden, for a Sept. 6 nonconference matchup.