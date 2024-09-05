Badgers' RB Cade Yacamelli 'a different player than he was last year'
Veteran Chez Mellusi and Tawee Walker have clearly established themselves as Wisconsin's preferred one-two punch in the backfield. Both players had 15+ carries in the opener, but sophomore Cade Yacamelli has seemingly emerged as the third option.
The Badgers' true freshman duo of Dilin Jones and Darrion Dupree got all of the hype in the preseason as potential breakout candidates at running back, but Yacamelli got an opportunity in Week 1 with four carries for 35 yards.
"Kind of wish there were more opportunities [for Yacamelli], and I'm not saying there weren't, but when he did have his opportunities, he ran the ball really well," head coach Luke Fickell said. "He is definitely a different player than he was last year. He starts on three special teams, he's a guy that everybody in the program trusts and believes in, and his opportunities are going to be more and more."
Yacamelli came into this season with only 29 carries and 124 yards in his career, all coming last season as a redshirt freshman. On Friday night against Western Michigan he played 12 snaps, earning a 71.4 Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade, which ranked best among the three Wisconsin running backs.
Hailing from Harrison City, PA, Yacamelli was ranked outside of the top 1,000 recruits in the country in the class of 2022. He was very under recruited as Wisconsin was his only offer from a major college football program.
Mellusi and Walker will likely continue to work atop the Wisconsin backfield as long as they are healthy, but Yacamelli continues to earn the trust of the Badgers staff. He doesn't have the same high school recruiting ranking as Jones or Dupree, but he has established himself as the No. 3 option on the depth chart.
Wisconsin will look to have another big day on the ground in Week 2 as they host South Dakota at Camp Randall Stadium at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday.