Wisconsin Badgers are recruiting the son of a former Green Bay Packers play-making safety

The Wisconsin Badgers are turning to the family ties of a former Green Bay Packers defensive back as they recruit the 2027 class.

The Badgers are one of several teams who have offered a scholarship to MJ Burnett, the son of long-time Packers safety Morgan Burnett.

Wisconsin safeties coach Jack Cooper took an in-home visit to the Burnett household this week in Georgia to recruit the fast-rising prospect.

Burnett is rated as a three-star recruit and a Top 35 safety in the country by 247 Sports.

He's getting offers from some of the top programs in the country, including Ohio State, Indiana, Oregon, USC, Georgia and South Carolina.

Listed at 6-foot-3, he has impressive size and range not unlike his father.

Morgan Burnett was an eight-year starter for the Packers in the 2010s. He played college football at Georgia Tech, which makes the Yellow Jackets a strong candidate to land his son.

In a recent interview with Rivals, MJ Burnett indicated that he is currently leaning toward his home-state schools of Georgia and Georgia Tech, but he remains open-minded.

The Badgers were not among the programs he mentioned by name when he listed schools he was most interested in.

Still, his dad could give him some good perspective on what it's like to play in the state of Wisconsin and how passionate football fans are there.

It appears to be an uphill battle for the Badgers to recruit him, but Luke Fickell has already landed one safety in the 2027 recruiting class with in-state prospect Dustin Roach from Waukesha Catholic Memorial.

