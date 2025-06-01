Wisconsin Badgers land first summer commitment in 2026 3-star defensive lineman with Big Ten interest
Another Ohio native is set to join Luke Fickell and the University of Wisconsin football program.
Defensive lineman Arthur Scott, who plays for Streetsboro High School in Ohio, announced Sunday his commitment to the Badgers.
Scott is a three-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals. He told Wisconsin Badgers On SI last month that he held 13 offers, previously announcing Power Four interest from Cincinnati and West Virginia. That was before tweeting about new Big Ten offers from Rutgers and Michigan State.
Scott racked up 26½ tackles for loss and 5½ sacks as a junior, according to MaxPreps.
Here are three takeaways from Scott’s commitment.
A much-needed defensive lineman in the 2026 class
It’s no secret that Wisconsin hadn’t secured a defensive lineman this spring, as the program missed out on several targets since April. The Badgers restocked its defensive front (linemen and designated outside linebackers) in the transfer portal for the 2025 season with upperclassmen, but that can’t be the formula every season. The program knows that and signed three defensive linemen during the 2025 early signing period in December.
Scott previously said that the Badgers staff envisions him playing on the interior of the defensive line. Others to watch this month include fellow three-star recruits Djidjou Bah (Germantown, Tennessee) and Jermaine Polk (Toledo St. Francis de Sales, Ohio).
"As a defensive lineman, I like to describe myself as a fear factor for offensive linemen," Scott said last month. "Most of the time on our team, when I'm on defense, I line up as a five (technique), sometimes I move into a three-tech."
"But when I go in at nose, nine times out of 10 on the first play ... the ball is snapped over the quarterback's head. So definitely a fear factor. Kind of like, I don't know, a door buster, if you will."
Summer official visits paying off for the Badgers once again
Scott was in town this weekend, the first for hosting recruits on official visits. The first weekend of OVs have been overall successful for the Badgers in that regard.
Wisconsin anticipated hosting around 16 recruits on official visits that weekend, which included three commits. We’ll see how the Badgers’ fortunes fair with the other 13 in due time.
Another Ohio recruit heading to Madison
Former coach Paul Chryst and his staff recruited the Buckeye State well during his tenure at Wisconsin. Fickell has continued that and then some in the 2025 class.
The Badgers signed defensive back Jai’mier Scott (Cincinnati Mt. Healthy) and defensive lineman Drayden Pavey (Cincinnati Taft), along with offensive lineman Nolan Davenport (Massillon Washington), during the 2025 early signing period. Scott and Davenport both enrolled in January and participated in spring practices.
Wisconsin also received a commitment from 2026 linebacker Aden Reeder (Cincinnati St. Xavier) last month.
