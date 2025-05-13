Speedy 2026 WR recruit says Wisconsin Badgers offense 'changed the course of my life'
One new offer from assistant Jordan Reid and the Wisconsin Badgers altered Tre Olive's view of what could be ahead.
The wide receiver described himself as a late bloomer in his recruiting journey who didn't really understand his God-given gift of speed. That is, until his junior year of high school at Tyrone Sandy Creek in Georgia.
He ran a 10.49-second 100-meter dash on March 8, according to Athletic.net. Just last week, he announced an offer from the Badgers and is beginning to receive more interest from schools.
"After that Wisconsin offer, it really just made me want to work harder," Olive said. "It really just motivated me, just let me know, like, 'Okay, I can do something with this.' It changed the course of my life, because at first, I didn't know what I was gonna do. I didn't know if I wanted to, okay, just stick to track, because I know I can go far in that."
"Or do I want to just go football? But then with the Wisconsin offer, I already know you get that one, okay, now other schools are gonna start trying to recruit you. They just changed the type of perspective I had."
Olive caught 10 passes for 160 yards receiving and two touchdowns last season at Sandy Creek, according to MaxPreps. Listed at 5-foot-9 and 145 pounds on Hudl, he said his team runs a spread-style offense where he worked at the slot receiver position.
He's also teammates with four-star running back Amari Latimer, who's arguably one of the Badgers' biggest targets in the 2026 class.
Wisconsin is the first Division I offer for Olive, who also claims to have run a 4.35 40-yard dash. Along with Latimer's recruiting journey, he has another Wisconsin connection. Olive's father, Bobby Olive, played at Ohio State. Badgers coach Luke Fickell and several staff members have obvious ties to the Buckeyes as either former players, coaches or staff.
"They reached out to my dad, because my dad actually knew the coach over there, and he's actually a big reason why Amari started getting recruited from there," Olive said. "So then once they found out, okay, he has a son, and he's super fast. Coach Reed, who had offered me, he said, 'Okay, yeah, we need that speed over here.'"
"Then my dad got a call. He said, 'Yeah, we're gonna go ahead and offer him.' And actually I was at a state track meet, so I wasn't even there when I actually got it. My dad had told me, 'Yeah, they just offered you.' So it was a very exciting moment. Had me very hyped for my track meet."
Olive hadn't spoken with Reid directly as of May 11, and there was no official visit date set as of Sunday. But he plans to participate in a Wisconsin camp in June, and there's also an expectation to camp at NC State and Ohio State that month.
FCS schools Austin Peay and Western Carolina have reached out to him via Twitter, while he's seen FBS programs such as NC State, Toledo, Washington State and West Virginia follow him on the social media platform.
There's also track interest from Ohio State, where his sister Bobbi Olive, runs, as well as Florida, Texas Tech and Virginia Tech.
"I'll say, if the opportunity presents itself, I would do both," Olive said. "But mainly, if I had to choose one, I would just do football if it becomes too much, and if it's overwhelming. "
Olive thinks he'll have a good idea of which athletic pursuit by November before the 2026 early signing period. Latimer's already sent congrats and advice about his recruiting journey that appears to be gaining momentum.
And that Wisconsin offer could be a catalyst.
"They definitely are going to hold a deep place in my heart, especially being the first to actually give me an offer," Olive said. "But I'm definitely considering them."
"I definitely do want to go on a official visit there. I know it's up north. It's not too far a flight."