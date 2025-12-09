The Wisconsin Badgers have had a logjam at running back over the past two seasons.

Veterans like Chez Mellusi and Tawee Walker, along with a trio of talented recruits from the 2024 class, left little room for redshirt junior tailback Cade Yacamelli to shine.

Now, Yacamelli has entered his name into the transfer portal.

Wisconsin RB Cade Yacamelli is entering the transfer portal, his rep @glose_matt tells @PeteNakos.



The 6-foot, 215-pound RB has rushed for 571 career yards, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. https://t.co/kSYG7dYADj pic.twitter.com/GLGxRGJkjE — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 9, 2025

Yacamelli has handled between 33 and 38 carries in each of the last three seasons, totaling 571 rushing yards and two touchdowns during that span. He averaged 5.3 yards per carry.

The Trafford, Pennsylvania native has been a consistent part of Wisconsin's offense and special teams over the past three years, but he never advanced beyond a minor role as a rusher.

Yacamelli has opened each of the last three seasons as the third or fourth string running back. But even as injuries piled up, he never climbed much higher on the depth chart.

In 2024, when Chez Mellusi stepped away from football for health reasons, it was Darrion Dupree who filled in as the change-of-pace back behind Walker.

Yacamelli averaged over eight yards per carry that season.

Cade Yacamelli averaged 8.3 yards per carry in 2024, but didn't get a single attempt in any of the #Badgers last five games.



So, why not in the transfer portal and look for a better situation?



"I don't know if I'll ever be able to say goodbye to those relationships I have… pic.twitter.com/584ClmSR8w — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) April 19, 2025

In 2025, he opened the year behind Dupree and Dilin Jones, with all three involved in the offense.

Once Dupree went down with an injury against Iowa, though, Gideon Ituka entered the mix. An injury to Dilin Jones the week after led to Yacamelli setting his career high in carries (11) against Ohio State.

Just a week later, though, Yacamelli suffered an injury of his own, and Ituka ran away with the starting role. Even when he returned for the final two games of the campaign, Yacamelli exclusively played special teams.

Now, he'll likely seek out a larger role at a different school for his final collegiate season.

Yacamelli's absence leaves the Badgers with four scholarship running backs: Dupree, Jones, Ituka and incoming freshman Qwantavius Wiggins. While they have three walk-ons behind them, Wisconsin could look to the portal to offset the departure of Yacamelli.

