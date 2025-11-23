Wisconsin football alums see 'Badgers we know' vs Illinois
Before November began, Wisconsin football had not defeated a ranked opponent since 2021. Now, in a matter of three weeks, the Wisconsin Badgers (4-7, 2-6 Big Ten) have not one, but two wins over top-25 teams in the Luke Fickell era.
"This isn't, you know, the end-all-be-all, and it's been a battle. Ups and down, and been a rough year," the third-year UW head coach said following his team's 27-10 victory over the Illinois Fighting Illini. "But, you know, you got to play your best ball at the end of the year if you're going to move in the right direction. And that's what we're starting to do."
Fickell's time in Madison has not been easy. The Badgers are still under .500, with just a 15-20 record under his leadership. With its last two wins over Illinois and the Washington Huskies, Wisconsin secured victories in consecutive Big Ten home games for the first time since 2022, bringing Fickell's record in conference during his time at UW to 9-16.
But some Wisconsin football alumni, who have been notably critical of Fickell's tenure with the Badgers, are beginning to change their tune.
Former Wisconsin Badgers football players note 'turning point' for Luke Fickell
Maryland native and former Badgers safety (2016-2020) Eric Burrell recognized "the Badgers we know," in a win that featured a Wisconsin rushing attack that went for 200 yards, and a pass rush that got home to the quarterback five times.
Former UW running back Brian Calhoun (2005), who rushed for 1636 yards in his one season in Madison, is plenty familiar with the potent Wisconsin rushing attacks of old. The 2006 Detroit Lions NFL Draft pick said "gotta give credit where credit is due" to a team that had been struggling.
"This is the style of play in all phases of the game that I was hoping for from the start of the season," Calhoun noted. He added, "Axe week next!!!" alluding to UW's upcoming matchup with the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
ESPN Madison radio personality, former Wisconsin punter, and outspoken Fickell critic Brad Nortman said the recent turn of events is "better late than never," and that he may even be "excited for 2026."
"Signature wins, playing with juice, NIL/$ uptick for 2026, new focused reinvestment on fomrer player and high school football coaches," Nortman listed among the reasons for optimism around the Badgers football program, adding, "I see you Coach Fick."
What Nortman and former Wisconsin linebacker Vince Biegel also saw was the continued absence of Fickell's signature piece of outerwear. The first time Fickell did not wear the vest with the acronym T.E.A.M. (Together Everyone Achieves More) emblazoned across the back, his Badgers achieved a big win. After that, Fickell dismissed the notion that its initial absence was due to any superstitious influence, but it has notably not returned.
Could the move from the vest to the hoodie be Fickell's "ultimate turning point" at Wisconsin?