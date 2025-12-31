Wisconsin Badgers safety gets 7th year of eligibility and will enter transfer portal
The Wisconsin Badgers thought 2025 would be their last year with Preston Zachman in the secondary.
That proved to be true, but it won't be his last year playing college football.
After missing most of the season with an injury, he received a medical waiver for eligibility and plans to play again in 2026.
Zachman is entering the transfer portal to play for a different team instead.
Zachman was originally a three-star recruit for the Badgers out of Pennsylvannia in the 2020 recruiting class.
He played in only one game through his first two years at Wisconsin, helping him maintain eligibility for an upcoming seventh season in college football.
This year, he suffered a season-ending injury during the Badgers' Week 3 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.
He was supposed to be the leader of the Wisconsin secondary in his second season as a full time starter, filling the void left by Hunter Wohler after he left for the NFL Draft.
Instead, the Badgers struggled to find any consistency to replace Zachman, and Fickell will likely need to find that replacement in the transfer portal instead.
Wisconsin is also losing senior safeties Austin Brown and Owen Arnett to graduation, leaving Matthew Traynor and Matthew Jung as the top returning players at the position.
