Could Wisconsin Badgers get injured safety Preston Zachman back for 7th season?
Preston Zachman is technically in his sixth season of college football for the Wisconsin Badgers.
Luke Fickell might try to get his starting safety back for a seventh season in 2026.
Zachman suffered a "lower body" injury during the Week 3 game against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
It wasn't until this past Saturday leading up to the Indiana game that the Badgers officially ruled him out for the season.
With only three games played this season, the Pennsylvania native could potentially seek a medical redshirt and another year of eligibility for 2026.
During his weekly press conference, Fickell admitted that he's not sure how likely it is given the unpredictability of the NCAA, but it's something his staff is looking into.
"Those are some of those things that you know, every single day, we're looking at," he said. "Are there some opportunities and chances? I don't know what the NCAA is going to do in the next three months. There's waivers out there for all different kinds of things."
Fickell may be trying not to get his hopes up after he was confident that cornerback Nyzir Forqurean would be granted eligibility for the 2025 season.
Related: Wisconsin Badgers starting CB gets more bad news in legal battle with NCAA for eligibility
The fifth-year senior remains in an ongoing lawsuit against the NCAA seeking eligibility to play, but he was expecting to get a decision in time to potentially suit up this season.
That's left Fickell not counting his eggs before they hatch and trying to make the most out of the time he knows for sure that he has left with his seniors this season.
"We've kind of gone through one this year that we haven't seen come to fruition, and it's been very disappointing in that," Fickell said. " I know this: There's a lot of guys that are going to be playing their last guaranteed opportunity in Camp Randall this Saturday, and we're gonna celebrate them."
The Badgers have two other safeties set to graduate in starter Austin Brown and backup Owen Arnett.
Getting one more year from Zachman would help ease the transition for a position that's set to undergo plenty of turnover this offseason.