Wisconsin Badgers somehow aren't biggest underdog in Big Ten this week vs Ohio State
The Wisconsin Badgers have almost no chance to beat Ohio State at Camp Randall on Saturday.
But somehow, the sportsbook oddsmakers don't see them as the biggest underdogs in the Big Ten this week.
The opening betting line for the game on FanDuel has the Buckeyes favored by 25.5 points. Not only is that not the largest spread in college football this weekend, but it's even not the largest spread in the conference.
Michigan State travels on the road to face No. 3 Indiana in Bloomington, and the Hoosiers are favored by 26.5 points on FanDuel.
That difference could just be based on the Badgers playing at home and the Spartans playing on the road, but it's still surprising given Wisconsin's 37-0 loss to Iowa last week.
Michigan State is also winless in Big Ten play so far this season, but they put up more of a fight against USC, Nebraska and UCLA than the Badgers showed against Maryland, Michigan and Iowa.
As the money comes in this week, those point spreads could change and ultimately leave Wisconsin as the bigger underdog.
It's worth noting that despite the Spartans getting fewer points in the spread, the moneyline bet for a straight upset has Michigan State with better odds to win (+1600) than the Badgers (+2000).
No team in the country has longer odds to win straight up on the moneyline than Wisconsin, meaning that a miracle victory for the Badgers would be the biggest upset in the sport by far this weekend.
