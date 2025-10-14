All Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers somehow aren't biggest underdog in Big Ten this week vs Ohio State

The Wisconsin Badgers have almost no chance to beat Ohio State, but somehow, sportsbooks don't see them as the biggest underdogs in the Big Ten on Saturday.

Lorin Cox

Oct 28, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Gabe Powers (36) tackles Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) during the NCAA football game at Camp Randall Stadium.
Oct 28, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Gabe Powers (36) tackles Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) during the NCAA football game at Camp Randall Stadium. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Wisconsin Badgers have almost no chance to beat Ohio State at Camp Randall on Saturday.

But somehow, the sportsbook oddsmakers don't see them as the biggest underdogs in the Big Ten this week.

The opening betting line for the game on FanDuel has the Buckeyes favored by 25.5 points. Not only is that not the largest spread in college football this weekend, but it's even not the largest spread in the conference.

Michigan State travels on the road to face No. 3 Indiana in Bloomington, and the Hoosiers are favored by 26.5 points on FanDuel.

That difference could just be based on the Badgers playing at home and the Spartans playing on the road, but it's still surprising given Wisconsin's 37-0 loss to Iowa last week.

Michigan State is also winless in Big Ten play so far this season, but they put up more of a fight against USC, Nebraska and UCLA than the Badgers showed against Maryland, Michigan and Iowa.

Related: Key Wisconsin Badgers WR recruit de-commits, days after embarrassing loss to Iowa

As the money comes in this week, those point spreads could change and ultimately leave Wisconsin as the bigger underdog.

It's worth noting that despite the Spartans getting fewer points in the spread, the moneyline bet for a straight upset has Michigan State with better odds to win (+1600) than the Badgers (+2000).

No team in the country has longer odds to win straight up on the moneyline than Wisconsin, meaning that a miracle victory for the Badgers would be the biggest upset in the sport by far this weekend.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Wisconsin Badgers News:

Published |Modified
Lorin Cox
LORIN COX

Lorin Cox is the managing editor of Wisconsin Badgers on SI. He has been covering Badgers sports since 2014, when he was an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin. He previously wrote for the Wisconsin State Journal, NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today Sports Media Group, and he is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus.

Home/Football