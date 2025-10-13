Jonathan Taylor set Wisconsin Badgers history in Week 6 win for Indianapolis Colts
Wisconsin Badgers fans knew Jonathan Taylor was special from the moment he stepped foot in Madison at Camp Randall Stadium.
He's proving it week-in and week-out at the NFL level, and he just surpassed a major Wisconsin milestone in his professional career.
On Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, Taylor rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries.
With that performance, he surpassed Melvin Gordon for the most rushing yards and rushing touchdowns of any Badgers player in their NFL career.
He did just six games into his sixth season.
Related: Former Wisconsin Badgers RB has more rushing yards this season than half of all NFL teams
Gordon needed 112 games across nine seasons to reach 6,543 yards and 56 touchdowns in his career. Taylor just finished his 73rd contest.
He continues to lead the league in yards and touchdowns, and he's the early betting favorite to win NFL Offensive Player of the Year.
After three dominant years at Wisconsin, it's no surprise to see him thrive at the next level.
He set FBS records for most rushing yards by a freshman and most yards through he sophomore and junior seasons before he entered the NFL Draft.
Taylor never had a single season quite as dominant as Gordon's 2014 campaign, but his body of work spoke for itself.
The sky is the limit for him now. He's already an all-time great Badger, but he can be an all-time great NFL running back if he keeps this up.