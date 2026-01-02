Wisconsin Badgers steal new running backs coach from rival Minnesota Gophers

The Wisconsin Badgers lost their running backs coach to another Big Ten team, so they resonded by stealing another rival's running backs coach instead.

Last week, Michigan State hired away Devon Spalding from Luke Fickell's coaching staff. On Thursday, 247 Sports reported that the Badgers are bringing in Minnesota running backs coach Jayden Everett to replace him.

Wisconsin is set to hire #Gophers running back coach Jayden Everett for the same position in 2026, a source confirms to @247Sports.



Everett had been at Minnesota for one season. pic.twitter.com/1eVwrbTHDw — Ryan Burns (@RyanBurnsMN) January 1, 2026

2025 was Everett's only season with the Golden Gophers, coaching leading rusher Darius Taylor to a 670-yard season with four touchdowns as he battled injuries.

In the final game of the season against Wisconsin, Taylor rushed 19 times for 100 yards, an average of 5.3 yards per carry.

It was a step down from the previous year, when he rushed for just under 1,000 yards in 2024.

Prior to coming to Minnesota, Everett coached running backs for one year at Michigan and had previous stops at Vanderbilt, Tulsa and Akron among others.

During his time at Central Michigan, he actually coached Devon Spalding when he was a player on the roster. Now, Everett replaces him in Madison.

He'll be tasked with guiding a young running back room for the Badgers that lacks a proven leader at the position.

Dilin Jones was the Week 1 starter this year, but he is entering the transfer portal along with Cade Yacamelli.

Darrion Dupree and Gideon Ituka are set to compete for the starting job, though Wisconsin could look to add more at the position through the transfer portal.

Luke Fickell added just one running back in the 2026 recruiting class in Qwantavius Wiggins after he and Spalding failed to secure the commitment of prized recruit Amari Latimer.

Badgers fans will be hoping for Everett to bring the school back to being a running back factory for the NFL, and that starts with developing the young talent already on the roster.

