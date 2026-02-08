Michigan State's Pat Fitzgerald adds former Wisconsin linebacker to his coaching staff





Back when he was coaching Northwestern in 2022, Pat Fitzgerald watched Wisconsin linebacker Jake Chaney be a thorn in the side of his Wildcats' defense.



Four years later, Fitzgerald is hoping Chaney brings that same intensity to a Michigan State program in need of a jolt.



Chaney will join the Spartans defensive staff as an assistant defensive line coach, moving from the Badgers to work under Fitzgerald, who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008 after being a dominant linebacker for the Wildcats.

Michigan State adds former Wisconsin linebacker Jake Chaney to its defensive staff as assistant DL coach under Winston DeLattiboudere, continuing to build out Pat Fitzgerald’s staff in East Lansing (FREE)https://t.co/bLiTHxKpiy pic.twitter.com/NDZAtXJBNS — Corey Robinson (@C_Robinson247) February 7, 2026

Chaney played in 45 games over four seasons with Wisconsin, making starts over three seasons. Known for his physical style of play and leadership, Chaney ranked second for UW with 80 tackles (50 solos) in 2023 and fourth in 2024 with 55 total tackles (25 solos).



In Wisconsin's win over Fitzgerald's Wildcats in 2022, Chaney had only four tackles but graded out as UW's third-best pass rusher and fifth-best tackler and run defender.



Chaney went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, a year in which only offensive tackle Jack Nelson (Atlanta Falcons) and safety Hunter Wohler (Indianapolis Colts) were drafted from the program. He signed as undrafted free agent with the Colts but was cut prior to the start of the season.



He immediately went into coaching, following the footsteps of his did, James, who is currently serving as Colorado's director of player development under head coach Deion Sanders.



The Spartans went 4-8 last season, including 1-8 in conference play, and fired head coach Jonathan Smith after two seasons. Fitzgerald hadn't coached since being fired from Northwestern prior to the 2023 season.



Michigan State will serve as Wisconsin's opponent for the Badgers' Big Ten opener on October 3.

