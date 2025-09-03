How Billy Edwards Jr. is helping backup QB Danny O'Neil prepare to start in his place
The Wisconsin Badgers won't have starting quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. available for Week 2 against Middle Tennessee State, but the graduate transfer is still doing what he can to help the team win.
Backup QB Danny O'Neil is set to make his first start for the Badgers, and Edwards is supporting him every step of the way.
Head coach Luke Fickell said the starter asked him how to best help the backup while he's injured
"Just understanding the game," Fickell said Tuesday. "His ability to say, 'OK, now how do I take some of those things to the next level? Do I spend as much time working at the game as Billy does?'"
O'Neil has starting experience from last year, when he was under center as a true freshman at San Diego State.
He's just still catching up on building rapport with the staring offense.
Edwards dominated the first team reps all spring and fall, even more so in the lead up to Week 1.
O'Neil needs the time now to get on the same page with receivers and make sure he's seeing the offense the same way he is.
Edwards can help with that, too.
"Just being able to hear his voice, giving me pointers at practice here and there and watching film with him... stuff like that," O'Neil said Tuesday. "Being able to get inside his head a little bit and bounce stuff off of each other and get to know the defense that we're going to see."
The backup should have one more tune-up game on Saturday against Middle Tennessee State before the level of competition takes a major jump in Week 3 in Tuscaloosa.
It's possible Edwards could be back by then. Regardless of which quarterback take the field, the other will make sure the starter is ready for it.