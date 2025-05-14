Inside transfer specialist's long journey from Canadian football to 'final home' on Wisconsin Badgers
Words of wisdom from a former Canadian Football League veteran has taken Andrew Goodman cross country in his native Canada and to two very different regions of the United States.
Now, his new chapter starts with the Wisconsin Badgers.
The long snapper from Montreal announced last week his commitment to the Badgers as a walk-on after three other stops, all on different rungs of the NCAA ladder. He's sixth commit during this portal window and the second long snapper to join to the program during the spring, along with Purdue's Nick Levy.
The idea to actually work at the underappreciated but vital position came from the father of one of his close friends, Gerry McGrath. He was "a legendary specialist in the CFL for a long time," according to Goodman. He said McGrath gave him advice that he should take up long snapping if he "wanted to go far in football."
Goodman took that feedback, playing the special teams position along with offensive line and fullback duties.
"And then when I got into CEGEP (John Abbott College), which is kind of like JUCO but in Quebec, it's kind of mandatory, I became just a long snapper and I really worked at that," Goodman said.
Goodman admitted he wasn't heralded ("kind of no stars, no nothing") but moved across Canada to Division II Simon Fraser University in Vancouver, British Columbia, the lone NCAA school in the country. He earned the starting long snapper role for the Red Leafs, but it wouldn't be for long.
Simon Fraser ended its football program in April 2023, and Goodman subsequently was thrust into the transfer portal. He found a home at Bryant, an FCS program in Smithfield, Rhode Island, for the 2023 season.
Wanting to aim higher and not feeling it was the right culture fit, he eventually walked on to Tulane under veteran NFL and collegiate special teams coordinator Greg McMahon. As a redshirt sophomore, Goodman was a backup on the depth chart for the Green Wave last season.
His next curveball came when McMahon retired in January. Goodman went through Tulane's spring practice and thought he performed well, but he entered the portal once again.
"With the distance from home and the price to go to school, I decided to go in once more to try to find my final home, and I think that's what Wisconsin is going to be," Goodman said. "I think between how good of an opportunity football-wise it is, and my ability to get finished my bachelor's degree and get a master's here, I think it's going to be an awesome opportunity for me."
Goodman made a last-minute visit to Wisconsin on May 2, as he was already in the state for trainingat Special Teams University. He has a couple of connections to the program, as former Tulane defensive lineman Parker Petersen signed with the Badgers during the winter offseason.
The team also has Levy, a scholarship long snapper who transferred in from Purdue and is regarded as one of Goodman's good friends.
"(Levy) has one year left, and when I spoke to the coaches about it, they basically told me, 'Yeah, if you want to come in, get in the environment, become accustomed to how we do things, and then once Nick leaves, if you perform, it's possible that you earn a scholarship,'" Goodman said. "That felt like a concrete, in-my-hands kind of thing where I can show up, show that I'm capable of being that guy and then earning it once Nick leaves."