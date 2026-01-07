Wisconsin Badgers transfer LB reunites with former defensive coordinator at new school

The emergence of true freshmen linebackers Mason Posa and Cooper Catalano sent shockwaves through the Wisconsin Badgers' defense.

On the field, it took Luke Fickell's defense to another level. But it also eliminated any chances of other linebackers on the roster playing a featured role.

That left Christian Alliegro and Tackett Curtis, Wisconsin's Week 1 starting LBs, to seek out other opportunities in the transfer portal.

Now, Curtis has found his new home. It's one that contains plenty familiar faces.

Curtis commits to UCF, with former Badgers DC Alex Grinch

Curtis left Wisconsin after two seasons, as he transferred into the program from USC ahead of the 2024 campaign.

He logged 27 tackles and two pass breakups in 2024, making one start across his 12 appearances. As the 2025 season rolled around, Curtis was slated to star alongside Alliegro at the inside linebacker position.

He finally had a full offseason under his belt. He had surgery toward the end of his freshman season as a result of a sports hernia. As his recovery slowed, it was revealed he had misaligned hips, which required an even more considerable adjustment.

Once healthy and in a starting role, all signs pointed to a breakout second season in Madison. But that never came to fruition.

Curtis started the first seven games of the season, but he didn't stand out. In that seventh start, he played just 28 snaps, opening the door for Mason Posa and Cooper Catalano to take over.

Now entering his final year of eligibility, Curtis will look to bounce back and be an impact starter for UCF.

He'll reunite with former USC and Wisconsin defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, who's serving the Knights in the same role. Curtis played under Grinch at both schools.

That's not where the ties between UCF and Wisconsin end, though. Former Badgers offensive line coach AJ Blazek was hired this offseason by UCF to the same position.

