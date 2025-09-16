Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver already achieved historic season after just three games

Air Vinny ✈️



The 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐁𝐚𝐝𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝟏𝟗𝟖𝟒 to record a receiving, rushing, and kick return touchdown in one season.



Oh yeah, he’s also the only player in the country to do so this season.🔥 pic.twitter.com/q0E09McaKo