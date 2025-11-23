Wisconsin Badgers' new offensive approach has spurred late-season turnaround
MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Badgers entered their Week 10 bye on a six-game skid where their offense averaged fewer than seven points.
That's when Luke Fickell and his staff decided it was time to make a change.
Rather than waiting for Billy Edwards to potentially return and temporarily entrusting Hunter Simmons to run an Edwards-centric offense, the Badgers hatched a new plan: lean into Danny O'Neil's running capabilities before giving the reins to true freshman Carter Smith.
The move has resulted in two wins over ranked opponents in the span of three games, including a dominant 27-10 win over No. 21 Illinois on Saturday night. The offense, led by Smith, played a key role.
"Old school" offense drags team out of rut
After Billy Edwards went down in the season opener, Wisconsin's offense was left in limbo most weeks, uncertain who'd be under center.
"When your quarterback goes down the first game and you try to continue to shape the offense around what you think is best for him as he gets back, it does stymie your growth," Fickell said Saturday night. "Offensively, it's been really difficult for those guys to hone in."
"I think the bye week was the first time we said, 'Look, here's where we've got to go. We've got to do what Danny (O'Neil) does, and then we've got to give Carter (Smith) an opportunity, because he's the next thing that's closest to what Danny does. And this way will give us a chance to move the offense forward and see what we can do by the end of the year."
Smith and O'Neil's rushing acumen prompted offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes to utilize heavier personnel sets and expand the frequency of read-option plays.
The bruising offensive philosophy, specifically Wisconsin's 16-play, 80-yard opening touchdown drive Saturday that lasted nearly 10 minutes, reminded Fickell of "old school Wisconsin football."
Wisconsin rushed for over 200 yards for the first time since Week 6 of the 2024 season and also scored three rushing touchdowns. The offensive line consistently opened up holes and physically dominated the Fighting Illini defensive front.
Redshirt freshman Darrion Dupree feasted while running behind the Badgers' offensive line. He rushed 17 times for 131 yards and two touchdowns, including an 84-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter that gave Wisconsin a 10-point lead.
"There is a growth," Fickell said of the offensive line. "They struggled a lot of times. I think that the consistency over the last few weeks has helped those guys as much as anything."
Wisconsin's starting lineup Saturday played its fourth consecutive game as a unit. The Badgers used six different alignments in seven games before then.
Carter Smith has had plenty of highs and lows. But most encouragingly, the four-star recruit who flipped from Michigan to Wisconsin has taken significant strides each week since making his college debut against Washington.
Statistically, Smith hasn't wowed. He hasn't thrown for more than 100 yards in a game, and he's taken nine sacks — including five against Illinois — since replacing Danny O'Neil in the first quarter against the Huskies.
Excluding sacks and kneel downs, though, Smith has rushed 25 times for 129 yards, which is good for 5.2 yards per carry.
Smith has appeared more comfortable recently, both in commanding the offense and throwing the football.
"He played a really smart football game for a young quarterback that knows he wants to show us and show everybody what all he can do," Fickell said.
And while he hasn't been tasked with a major passing role, Smith has felt the game slow down as the weeks have ticked by.
He's increased his completion percentage in every game, culminating in a 9-for-11 passing line against the Fighting Illini.
Smith has embraced his role and understands what it takes for Wisconsin to pick up wins in the Big Ten.
He has prioritized taking care of the football and has extended drives long enough to give a suddenly dominant Wisconsin defense enough time to catch its breath.
The approach certainly hasn't yielded excellent yardage or point totals, but it's given the Badgers chances to win that they have capitalized on.
Wisconsin's ability to generate big offensive, defensive and special teams moments is part of a larger theme of complementary football — a term Fickell repeated leading up to and during the early portions of the 2025 season.
And it was the fact that all three units contributed to the victory stood out most to Fickell.
"That is what complementary football looks like, to be honest with you," he said. "That's what I'm most proud of."