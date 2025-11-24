Wisconsin Badgers are considered favorites to flip 4-star LB who just de-committed from Louisville
The Wisconsin Badgers could parlay their big win on the field against Illinois to a win in recruiting for a top prospect.
On Monday, four-star linebacker Karsten Busch announced that he was de-committing from the Louisville Cardinals.
Soon after, On3 national recruiting writer Keegan Pope reported that Wisconsin, Miami and Vanderbilt are the three schools to watch for Busch's interest.
More importantly, On3's Vice President of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong filed an expert prediction that the Badgers will land him.
Busch is rated as a four-star linebacker by Rivals, and 247 Sports has him as the No. 1 recruit in the state of Kentucky and the No. 38 linebacker in the country.
Wisconsin has only one linebacker committed for the 2026 class in Appleton North's Ben Wenzel, who is also Fickell's only in-state scholarship commit for next year.
The school is becoming a linebacker factory, and it's easy to sell recruits on playing in a defense that has featured standout true freshmen Mason Posa and Cooper Catalano this season.
The Badgers don't have any home games left to get Busch in for a gameday visit this season, but the recruiting staff seems to be working quickly to win him over.
Adding another four-star recruit for 2026 would go a long way toward rebuilding the class that has lost three players to de-commitments this season.