Big Ten Network host shares insights from watching Wisconsin Badgers fall camp practice Tuesday
The Big Ten Network stopped by Wisconsin Badgers fall camp practice on Tuesday to check in on how Luke Fickell's squad looks entering Year 3.
The broadcast team talked with the head coach, his coordinators and the top players on the Wisconsin roster to gather insight on the Badgers ahead of the regular season.
BTN host Dave Revsine shared some of his top observations from practice on Twitter, with clips from practice to back them up.
Right away, he noticed the increased emphasis on the running game under new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes.
Revsine is seeing Billy Edwards Jr. buy in quickly, although the starting quarterback was limited at practice Tuesday after a minor injury the day before.
He was impressed by the offensive line and sees that group taking a step forward for Wisconsin this season.
Revsine was complimentary of how the practice was run, with good intensity and energy. The defense led the day Tuesday.
He noted the need for improvement on the defensive line, and he could see first-hand how much bigger the Badgers have gotten up front.
Revsine sees that improved defensive line setting up a linebacker like Christian Alliegro for a big year behind them.
He came away with a positive impression of the team, even though the schedule in front of them will make it harder to reflect that growth in the win column.
The visit was part of the Big Ten Network running an hour-long special previewing Wisconsin's upcoming season, which aired Tuesday evening