Undrafted Wisconsin Badgers guard was PFF's highest-graded offensive lineman in Week 1 of NFL preseason

The best offensive lineman in the first week of the NFL preseason was an undrafted free agent guard from the Wisconsin Badgers, according to PFF.

Lorin Cox

Sep 2, 2023; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (1) runs behind offensive lineman Joe Huber (60) against the Buffalo Bulls during the first quarter at Camp Randall Stadium.
Sep 2, 2023; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (1) runs behind offensive lineman Joe Huber (60) against the Buffalo Bulls during the first quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Former Wisconsin Badgers guard Joe Huber is making a strong case to stick on the Minnesota Vikings' 53-man roster.

He went undrafted this past spring, but he dominated in his first preseason game on Saturday against the Houston Texans.

PFF gave Huber the highest grade of any offensive lineman in the first week of the NFL preseason at 94.7 overall.

He particularly shined as a run blocker, where he consistently widened gaps for his running backs and created space at the second level.

His run blocking was so strong that he earned the league-high grade despite giving up a sack and a QB hit in pass protection.

Huber played all 55 of his snaps against the Texans at right guard, the position he played in his final season at Wisconsin, though the Vikings have had him work on snapping the ball as a center in practice.

He played more snaps on Saturday than any other player on his offense, giving Minnesota a long look at his talent and consistency.

If Huber continues to play at this level through the rest of the preseason, the Vikings will be hard-pressed not to keep him on the roster as one of their top backup linemen.

He's competing with former late-round picks Blake Brandel and Michael Jurgens, neither of whom graded nearly as well as Huber on Saturday.

Worst-case scenario, he's solidifying his spot on the practice squad and showcasing a bright future in the NFL.

