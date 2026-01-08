Badgers top young wide receiver will return to Wisconsin after testing out transfer portal
The Wisconsin Badgers thought they were going to lose wide receiver Eugene Hilton Jr. when he decided to enter the transfer portal late last month.
After less than a week of testing out the waters in the portal, the true freshman changed his mind and announced his return to Madison Thursday.
Hilton would have represented a significant loss for the Badgers' wide receiver group as one of their most promising young players.
He was ranked as a Top 70 wide receiver in the country in the 2025 recruiting class, rated as a four-star recruit by Rivals.
He showed a lot of promise throughout fall camp as a player who could be a real contributor for Wisconsin in his first year.
The problem was, the offense as a whole sputtered, leaving limited opportunities for Hilton and the rest of the wide receivers.
He finished the year with eight catches for 91 yards, which was part of why it wasn't shocking when he decided to seek other opportunities in the transfer portal.
Evidently, he didn't love his alternative options as he returns to the Badgers for a second season.
Perhaps some of Luke Fickell's other transfer portal additions proved to be an encouraging enough for him to come back. Or maybe Wisconsin made a better financial offer than other schools were willing to provide.
Either way, he represents a key piece for the long-term future of the receiver position in Madison.
Joining him this year will be transfer portal additions Shamar Rigby from Oklahoma State and Jaylon Domingeaux from Southeastern Louisiana, along with returning veterans Tyrell Henry and Chris Brooks, plus three true freshmen in the 2026 recruiting class.
Hilton doesn't seem to be shying away from the competition as he looks to take a bigger role in the offense this fall.
