Braelon Allen dishes on Badgers: 'Nobody needed to be held accountable besides the players'
Former Badgers running back Braelon Allen let a little more slip on Friday after saying he would “hold my tongue for now” following Wisconsin’s 38-21 loss to then-No. 13 Southern California this past Saturday.
Allen, who played for the Badgers from 2021-23 and is in his first season with the New York Jets, posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, after the loss Saturday he’d “hold my tongue for now, but y’all gonna see me on a podcast one day explaining exactly what was going on my last season there,” fueling speculation about the program.
After news broke that running back Chez Mellusi would be “stepping away” from the program, Allen responded to a couple Badgers fan accounts discussing the injury, including one that asked: “When is your podcast dropping trashing Wisconsin?”
Allen responded that he’s not trying to trash anyone.
“I love Wisconsin and everything about it,” he posted. “But I also have strong feelings about the way things were done and how people were treated and how nobody needed to be held accountable besides the players.”
The recent posts are potentially a veiled shot a Badgers coach Luke Fickell. In his initial post, Allen referred to his final season with the program, which was Fickell’s first at the helm. Perhaps a sign of some discontent within the program.
Allen was a standout back for the Badgers, rushing for 3,494 yards and 35 touchdowns while catching 49 passes for 275 yards in his three seasons at Madison. Allen, 20, is currently the youngest player in the NFL after being selected in the fourth round of this year's NFL draft by the Jets. In his first four NFL games, Allen has 27 carries for 130 rushing yards and a touchdown, and he also has seven receptions for 57 yards and another score.