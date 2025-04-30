Former Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver transferring to ACC program in portal
One of the Wisconsin Badgers' praised transfer portal pickups during the winter has now found a new home back out west.
Wide receiver Mark Hamper, who previously played at FCS Idaho, announced via On3 on Wednesday that he committed to California. 247Sports also reported on the impending transfer.
Listed at 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds on the Badgers' 2025 spring roster, Hamper came to Wisconsin after recording 49 receptions for 961 yards and six touchdowns at Idaho last season. He didn’t stay with the Badgers through all of their spring practices, as his intentions to hit the transfer portal again were first reported April 15 by 247Sports.
Hamper will now be much closer to his hometown of West Linn, Oregon in heading to Berkeley. He'll play in the ACC for California, though he will face Big Ten competition in September when the Golden Bears host Minnesota.
Wisconsin's depth at wide receiver took a hit with the departure of Hamper and redshirt junior Quincy Burroughs.
Redshirt senior Jayden Ballard, seniors Vinny Anthony II and Tyrell Henry and redshirt junior Chris Brooks Jr. were four upperclassmen who showed playmaking abilities with the first-team offense this spring.
Redshirt sophomore Trech Kekahuna missed most of spring due to injury but will be another weapon for quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. upon return.
Freshman Eugene Hilton Jr. performed well during spring ball and could be another candidate to contribute this season depending upon how he fares during preseason camp.
Other scholarship receivers on Wisconsin's 2025 spring roster included redshirt junior Joseph Griffin Jr. (a Boston College transfer) and redshirt freshman Kyan Berry-Johnson.
The Badgers could explore options among those who entered the transfer portal during the spring window that ran from April 16-25 as well.
