Wisconsin WR transfer Mark Hamper is transferring to Cal, his agency FLX Sports Management tells @247Sports.



Hamper ranks as the No. 4 available player in the@247SportsPortal rankings. He had 966 yards and 6 TDs on 20.1 ypc last year for Idaho.https://t.co/i2Y8DBDi8D pic.twitter.com/VYuo3jlLEi