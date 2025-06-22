2026 safeties remaining for Wisconsin Badgers after 3-star recruit commits to ACC school
A dead period for recruiting starts Monday, and the University of Wisconsin football program are still in the hunt to add more to its 2026 class.
That especially holds true in the secondary.
Wisconsin continues to hold 13 scholarship players who have announced their verbal commitments for this recruiting cycle. The Badgers did not reel in its second projected safety commit Sunday after Chase Geter (Ashburn Stone Ridge, Virginia) announced his commitment to Syracuse.
The program currently has one commit projected to play safety in high three-star defensive back Zachary Taylor (Katy Jordan, Texas), who was in Madison on an official visit the same weekend as Geter earlier this month.
Here are three other players to watch who have not announced their commitments and could play that position for assistant coach Jack Cooper and the Badgers.
Nick Reddish (Charlotte Independence, North Carolina)
Reddish is a three-star recruit who took an official visit to Wisconsin the first weekend of summer official visits from May 29-June 1. He also took OVs to Indiana, Virginia Tech and Notre Dame this year.
Reporters and analysts at 247Sports, On3 and Rivals have all predicted Reddish to land at Notre Dame, however.
Jowell Combay (Marietta Kell, Georgia)
Rivals currently evaluates Combay as a four-star recruit, while On3 and 247Sports view him as a high three-star safety. He released his final schools via Rivals on June 10 with Wisconsin, Missouri, Tennessee, South Carolina and Georgia all still contending.
Combay took an official visit to Wisconsin the weekend of June 13-15 and also has taken OVs to Oklahoma State, Missouri, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Tony Forney Jr. (Marietta Kell, Georgia)
Forney and Combay are teammates at the prep level, and both took their official visits to Wisconsin the weekend of June 13-15.
Forney, a consensus three-star recruit, has also taken an OV to Missouri.
