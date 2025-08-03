ESPN names one team with harder 2025 football schedule than Wisconsin Badgers
The Wisconsin Badgers aren't ignoring or backing down from the difficult football schedule they face in 2025.
Luke Fickell is embracing it.
Despite facing as many as six College Football Playoff contenders, the Badgers still might not have the hardest schedule in the country.
ESPN thinks the Florida Gators have a slightly more difficult path.
Toughest overall Power 4 schedule: Florida
Wisconsin is a close second in this category. Luke Fickell and the Badgers could use a strong bounce-back season after losing five in a row to end 2024 and missing a bowl game for the first time in 22 years. Like Florida, Wisconsin faces six ranked teams, including four of the top 11 -- at No. 9 Alabama on Sept. 13, home against No. 5 Ohio State on Oct. 18, at No. 8 Oregon on Oct. 25 and home against No. 11 Illinois on Nov. 22.- Chris Low, ESPN
The Gators have to face Texas, Georgia and LSU, who are all ranked in the Top 7. Their schedule also includes Miami (FL), Texas A&M, Tennessee and Ole Miss.
Their non-conference schedule has a few cupcake games, though. Florida opens the season against Long Island University and South Florida. Wisconsin starts with Miami (OH) and Middle Tennessee State.
It's hard to compare a Big Ten and SEC schedule side-by-side. Both schools face three teams that made the College Football Playoff last season, but Wisconsin has to play the defending national champions.
PFF's algorithm has the Badgers with the hardest schedule in the country, ranking Florida's schedule at No. 4 behind UCLA and Arkansas.