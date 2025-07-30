Wisconsin Badgers transfer edge rusher impressing teammates with speed at 290 pounds
The Wisconsin Badgers were intentional about adding more size and strength on their defensive line this offseason.
A big part of that plan is a 290-pound transfer portal lineman who will play edge rusher in Luke Fickell's defense.
But just because Corey Walker is providing a bigger body on the edge, doesn't mean the Badgers will be slow.
He has impressed his teammates with his wheels.
"Corey Walker is the fastest guy I've ever seen run at 290 pounds," defensive tackle Ben Barten said Monday. "The way he can move gives me a lot of confidence on our edges."
Barten also pointed to the size brought in by another transfer, Michael Garner from Grambling State, along with returning edge rushers Darryl Peterson and Aaron Witt.
Defensive coordinator Mike Tressel isn't concerned about the added bulk coming at the expense of reduced speed up front.
"There is a little bit of give and take with that," Tressel said. "But we do think our big guys can run, and we're excited about their movement."
At Big Ten Media Days, Fickell said the average weight of the defensive line is up from around 285 pounds to more like 320.
That should help solve some of their run defense issues from last season and free up the linebackers to use more of their speed to make up for any loss of mobility.