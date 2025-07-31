WATCH: Jonathan Taylor mic'd up at Colts training camp, hyping up teammates
Jonathan Taylor looks very comfortable with the Indianapolis Colts, now in his sixth year with the team and third under head coach Shane Steichen.
It was evident when the former Wisconsin Badgers running back was mic'd up at training camp practice this week.
The Colts video team shared footage of it on social media.
Taylor had plenty of praise for his teammates and showed off some nice moves of his own with the ball in his hands.
He looks and sounds just like an older version of what Badgers fans loved in Madison.
He should be confident coming off of a bounce-back 1,400-yard season. It was the healthiest he had been in three seasons, and that energy is carrying over into 2025.
Taylor was third in the NFL in rushing yards per game, so if he can stay healthy for a full 17-game season, he'll be right in the mix for the rushing title once again this year.