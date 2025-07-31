Wisconsin Badgers won't find out CB Nyzier Fourqurean's eligibility until early October
The Wisconsin Badgers were hoping for a speedy decision on Nyzier Fourqurean's eligibility.
They're not going to get one.
The fifth-year cornerback still doesn't know whether he'll get to play this season, and he isn't going to find out until October at the earliest.
The judge in his federal lawsuit against the NCAA set a trial date for the case at the end of September. He won't know his eligibility until the verdict comes in.
Fourqurean and the Badgers spent most of the offseason operating as though he would be part of the team this fall.
Earlier this year, a judge had granted him a preliminary injunction in the case that gave him eligiblity for the 2025 season. Luke Fickell went through all of the spring planning on having Fourqurean in his secondary.
Then on July 16, an appeals court overturned that injunction, making him ineligible once again.
Wisconsin is appealing the NCAA to grant him eligibility, but a decision on that won't come without the legal case being resolved first.
Unless the NCAA unexpectedly decides to settle the case before the trial, Fourqurean will miss the first four games of the regular season at a minimum.
If he wins his trial and regains eligibility, the first game he could return for would be on the road at Michigan on October 4.
It puts Fickell and defensive coordinator Mike Tressel in a difficult spot, trying to determine how much to let a player practice who won't play in the first