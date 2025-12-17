Fifth-year senior will run it back with the Wisconsin Badgers in 2026

MADISON, Wis. – Injuries kept Charles Perkins from having the season he wanted at the FBS level. He's willing to give it a second chance in Wisconsin's defense.



Perkins posted on social media on Wednesday that he's returning for a fifth season in Wisconsin's defense instead of declaring for the draft or entering the transfer portal.

Let’s run it back 🔥🦡 YEAR5️⃣⏳ pic.twitter.com/KdRvVZxk5N — Charles Perkins (@charleperkins15) December 17, 2025

The 6-2, 323-pound redshirt junior was limited to eight games due to injuries but showed his abilities with four tackles and two tackles for loss at No.2 Indiana, both season highs. He finished the season with six tackles.



The results don't speak to Perkins' potential. Having no offers out of high school after his recruitment was negatively impacted by COVID-19, Perkins was tabbed a consensus FCS Freshman All-American at UT-Martin after he registered 24 tackles (11 solos) and four sacks in 10 games. He increased his numbers to 40 tackles (13 solos), 9.5 tackles for loss, and eight quarterback hurries in 2024, leading to interest from Illinois, Michigan State, and several other Big Ten schools last offseason.



“The one thing I loved about Wisconsin’s defense is they run very different packages, so I could be in a base front or a slow-down front,” Perkins said of why he picked Wisconsin. “(Defensive Line Coach E.J. Whitlow) showed me the different fronts they run and how he could use me as the 5-tech, 4-wide, 3-tech, a shade, a G-tech. The different technicians they have me playing there I really like because I can show my talent in different phases.



“Wisconsin watched my tape, and they loved my motor. They love how I play, and they put a big impact on wanting guys who are hungry. I am very humble and hungry for every opportunity that comes my way.”



Perkins immediately becomes the veteran on Wisconsin's defensive line, which saw its primary four-man rotation of Ben Barten, Brandon Lane Jr., Jay'viar Suggs, and Parker Peterson graduate following the offseason.

