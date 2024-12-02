Following disappointing season, Wisconsin loses Amare Snowden to transfer portal
When teams struggle overall, especially in today’s world of college football, players entering the transfer portal have become pretty common.
The Wisconsin football team is no exception to that after missing a bowl and finishing the season 5-7 overall.
After linebacker Leon Lowery previously announced plans to transfer, redshirt freshman cornerback Amare Snowden has done the same. The portal is set to open on December 9, meaning there could be even more players departing Luke Fickell’s program between now and that time.
Snowden’s decision is kind of a surprise as he followed Fickell from Cincinnati after he accepted the job at Wisconsin. A four-star recruit in the class of 2023, Snowden had been committed to the Bearcats.
The Michigan native, though, has played in just a handful of games since arriving after taking a redshirt his first year. He recorded just one tackle this past fall.
“I would like to thank my coaches and teammates for the experiences and lessons throughout the past two years of my life,” Snowden wrote on X. “I will forever be grateful for the Wisconsin community. With that said, after deep consideration and talking with my family…I have made the decision to enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility left.”
Wisconsin’s secondary is set to lose starter Nyzier Fourqurean and reserve RJ Delancy III to graduation along with safeties Hunter Wohler and Preston Zachman. Austin Brown, Ricardo Hallman, Xavier Lucas, Owen Arnett and Braedyn Moore are all expected back as of now.
Lowery, a linebacker who transferred to Wisconsin from Syracuse, recorded a sack vs. Alabama and had 13 tackles on the season. He started all 12 games in 2023 with the Orange, recording 46 tackles.
Despite being a redshirt senior, Lowery has one year of eligibility remaining.
More Wisconsin & Big Ten Analysis
* Luke Fickell admits plenty needs to be fixed around program
* Where does Wisconsin basketball slot into Big ten power rankings?