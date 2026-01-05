Wisconsin Badgers continue rebuilding secondary, adding former 4-star CB from Florida State in transfer portal

The Wisconsin Badgers momentum in the transfer portal isn't slowing down after a busy first weekend of signings.

A lot of the emphasis went on offense, but new cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples has been busy adding depth to his position group as well.

He landed a second cornerback in the portal on Monday, securing a commitment from Cai Bates out of Florida State.

BREAKING: Florida State transfer CB Cai Bates has Committed to Wisconsin, he tells @On3Sports



The 6’2 195 CB will have 3 years of eligibility left



Was ranked as a 4-Star Recruit in the 2024 Class (per On3)https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/7rRa0RX2Oi — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 5, 2026

Bates was a consensus four-star recruit coming out of high school in the 2024 class from Orlando. Rivals and 247 Sports both had him ranked as a Top 15 cornerback recruit in the country.

Rivals ranked him as a Top 100 prospect overall.

He appeared in three games in 2024 but still maintained a redshirt. He played a larger role this past season on special teams but appeared on defense in only two contests.

In his career at Florida State, Bates was targeted in coverage three times, allowing two catches for 12 yards, including a seven-yard touchdown against Notre Dame in 2024, according to PFF.

He is listed at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, offering solid length at the outside cornerback position where the Badgers are lacking experienced depth.

Wisconsin has a commitment from Florida State cornerback transfer Cai Bates.



Another addition in the secondary who has three years of eligibility remaining, joining Oklahoma State transfer corner Eric Fletcher and Iowa State transfer safety Carson Van Dinter. — Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) January 5, 2026

Veteran Ricardo Hallman is off to the NFL Draft, while D'Yoni Hill graduated and Geimere Lattimer headed to the transfer portal.

That left Wisconsin with redshirt sophomore Omillio Agard and rising sophomore Cairo Skanes as their most experienced returning players.

Bates joins fellow transfer portal addition Eric Fletcher as the newest reinforcements to the group, both with three years of eligibility remaining.

The cornerback room will have a lot to prove this season, but the Badgers have created a lot more competition at a position that sorely needed it.

