Wisconsin Badgers trying to flip Oregon State commit with upcoming official visit
The Wisconsin Badgers aren't giving up on a 2026 cornerback recruit who has already committed to Oregon State.
Three-star recruit Donovan Dunmore from Fresno, California announced Monday that he is planning on taking an official visit to Madison when the Badgers host Maryland on September 20.
He committed to Oregon State back in June, but clearly his recruiting is still open and he has interest in Wisconsin.
ESPN has him as a Top 75 cornerback in the country and a Top 75 player in the state of California in the Class of 2026. On3 and 247Sports rank him in the low 80s at his position.
The Badgers only have one cornerback committed in the 2026 class with Carson Eloms from Fishers, Indiana.
Wisconsin has been impressed by its recent cornerback recruits, with redshirt freshman Omillio Agard rotating in as a starter, and true freshmen Cairo Skanes earning some snaps in Week 2 against Middle Tennessee State.
It's an attractive opportunity for a young cornerback to step into, and Dunmore is keeping his options open.