Future Wisconsin Badgers RB puts up ridiculous stat line in high school football
Amari Latimer makes high school football look too easy.
The Wisconsin Badgers' four-star running back commit from Sandy Creek, Georgia is on an absolute tear to start his senior season, and his latest game featured a final stat line that just looks silly.
He rushed for 145 yards and three touchdowns on only six carries Friday night against Trinity Christian.
That's an average of over 24 yards per carry, scoring a touchdown literally every-other time he touched the ball.
The same was true in the passing game, where he had two catches for 49 yards and a score.
He is a well-rounded running back recruit that the Badgers are thrilled to have committed for 2026, despite strong ongoing interest from other programs.
It only took three plays into the game before Latimer broke free for a 58-yard touchdown run.
Then on the second drive, he tore through the defense as he ripped off a 60-yard touchdown.
His third score came when he punched it in from six yards out to give his team a three-score lead early in the second quarter. It was one of his shortest runs of the game.
His receiving touchdown came on a screen pass where his speed and fluid cuts helped him run untouched into the endzone.
With Sandy Creek blowing out their opponent, Latimer's night ended early. But he didn't need more than eight touches to completely dominate the game.
Listed at 6-foot, 200 pounds, he looks like the ind of running back who can come to Wisconsin and make an impact right away.
Especially with the Badgers running game struggling to start the 2025 season, his dynamic rushing and receiving ability will be a welcomed addition to the backfield next year.