Wisconsin Badgers fans push back against Barry Alvarez calling them 'spoiled' for booing Luke Fickell
Former Wisconsin Badgers athletic director Barry Alvarez hasn't been afraid to speak his mind this season on his weekly radio show.
All of a sudden, the beloved former coach is becoming a more controversial figure for fans of the football program.
He got a lot of attention this week for calling Badgers fans "spoiled rotten" for booing and chanting that Luke Fickell should be fired.
His message was heard loud and clear, and Wisconsin fans strongly pushed back against him on social media.
Some fans were quick to point out previous comments from Alvarez where he expressed his displeasure with the state of the program and desire to see things improve quickly under Fickell.
HIs past comments never rose to the level of calling for a coaching change, and he even endorsed Fickell himself in the lead up to the season.
Now, he's getting the full media circus experience that comes with hosting a weekly radio show and giving strong opinions that not everyone is going to like.