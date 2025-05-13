Former Wisconsin Badgers WR Bryson Green teaming up with Big Ten rivals as undrafted rookie with Arizona Cardinals
Bryson Green made big catches against Big Ten rivals Ohio State, Nebraska and Oregon during his college career with the Wisconsin Badgers.
Now, some of those players he competed against are his new teammates with the Arizona Cardinals.
The Cardinals drafted four Big Ten players this year before signing Green as an undrafted free agent, and second-round pick Will Johnson from Michigan is also getting adjusted to playing alongside Buckeyes in the pros.
Green never had the opportunity to line up against Johnson, specifically, but he competed against at least six of his current Cardinals teammates during his college career.
Arizona has five Ohio State players on its roster, and four were still in college when Green's Badgers played the Buckeyes in 2023.
Most notable is wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who the Cardinals took with the fourth-overall pick last year.
Green is also getting to know tight end Tip Reiman and offensive lineman Isaiah Adams, who he played against at Illinois in 2023.
Oregon edge rusher Jordan Burch is also a rookie with the Cardinals, but he missed the Ducks game against Wisconsin with an injury.
Green faces an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster in Arizona, and some of those battles will be with players he's battled before.
