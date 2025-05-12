Hunter Wohler says 'wake-up call' with Wisconsin Badgers helped prepare him for NFL and Indianapolis Colts
Hunter Wohler is feeling a little bit like a freshman again as he transitions to the NFL.
The former Wisconsin Badgers safety participated in the Indianapolis Colts' rookie minicamp this weekend, and he's doing his best to learn as much as he can as quickly as he can.
It's new terminology for a new defensive scheme and some opportunities at a new position, but he feels well prepared because of his time in Madison.
He spoke to the media on Saturday during the weekend minicamp, and he shared how his experiences with Badgers coaches made it easier to adapt to the new challenges that come in the pros.
"My freshman year in college, early on in camp and the first couple of weeks of the season, I was lost, to be honest," Wohler said. "It was a wake-up call, but having the coaches that I had, it forced me to grow my understanding of the game and my knowledge of defense."
That sounds like a direct credit to then-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Jim Leonhard, whose Denver Broncos tried to lure him to join them if he had gone undrafted this year.
Wohler said playing for Leonhard's more complex scheme and then transitioning to Luke Fickell's defense gave him valuable experience in learning new defenses and picking up the nuances between them.
That's making it easier for him to adjust to Lou Anarumo's defense in Indianapolis and put his best foot forward to start his NFL career.