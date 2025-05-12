College football analyst says Wisconsin Badgers can jump past other Big Ten teams with one 'breakthrough player'
The Wisconsin Badgers are counting on a number key players to take a big step from 2024 to 2025.
They need a breakout star in a major way.
The college football world has low expectations for Luke Fickell's squad with a really difficult schedule on paper, but all it would take is one player to rise above the rest to change the team's fortunes.
In the latest Big Ten power rankings for CBS Sports, analyst Tom Fornelli has Wisconsin all the way down at 14, but there's a catch.
"The vibe just seems off. There were sweeping changes made to the coaching staff and roster, which is the kind of thing that happens when the coach who was supposed to lead you to greatness is off to a 12-13 start after two seasons. The problem the Badgers face in 2025 is that while I expect the football team to be better, they face a schedule that could lead to a similar 5-7 record in 2025, or perhaps one that's even worse."- Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports
In his analysis, Fornelli said that if the Big Ten teams were in tiers instead of a 1-18 ranking, he would have every team from No. 8 to No. 15 in the same tier below the top conference powerhouses.
"All of these teams have similarities and are a breakthrough player away from leapfrogging plenty of teams," Fornelli wrote.
A breakthrough player could be enough to jump the Badgers up to as high as eight from their current 14 slot.
Easier said than done, but it's natural to look into Wisconsin's backfield to try and find that player who could emerge.
Darrion Dupree and Dillin Jones have less than 100 career carries between the two of them, and either one has the potential to emerge as a consistent playmaker lining up behind Billy Edwards Jr.
Their small sample sizes as freshmen make it hard to extrapolate, but it's worth noting that PFF credited Jones with eight missed tackles forced on 16 carries. For comparison, Chez Mellusi forced five missed tackles on 56 carries before he got hurt.
If Jones (or Dupree) steps and takes over as the next breakout Badgers running back, that could be enough to lift Wisconsin over some of its similarly-ranked rivals and push to upset some of the powerhouses on their schedule.
Edwards Jr. and wide receiver Vinny Anthony breaking through would also be a helpful development for the cause.