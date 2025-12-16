Former Wisconsin Badgers receiver earns third All-American honor

After getting mismanaged by the University of Wisconsin's offensive coaching staff, Skyler Bell decided he would return home and play for Connecticut. It turned out to be a smart career decision.



Ranked second nationally in catches (101), yards (1,278) and touchdowns (13), Bell was named to the 2025 American Football Coaches Association FBS All-America First Team on Tuesday.

Skyler Bell receives AFCA First Team All-American 🇺🇸 #HuskiesOverEveryone pic.twitter.com/btMPWAsdMg — UConn Football (@UConnFootball) December 16, 2025

It's his third All-American honor this postseason. Bell was named a second-team selection by the Walter Camp Football Foundation and a first-team All-American by the Associated Press, earning him the distinction of being the first Huskies player in program history to earn first-team honors.



The Bronx native committed to Wisconsin after attending the Taft School in Connecticut. He made his Badgers debut in the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl, catching one pass for 15 yards, but had a breakout 2022 season with 30 catches for 444 yards, 14.8 yards per reception, and five touchdowns.



However, the arrival of Luke Fickell and offensive coordinator Phil Longo saw the new staff move Bell into the slot. His numbers dipped as a result, finishing with 38 catches for 296 yards, 7.8 yards per reception, and one touchdown.



Entering the transfer portal and picking Connecticut, Bell thrived in his first season in Storrs, finishing with 50 catches for 860 yards and five touchdowns. Although he entered the portal again last winter, Bell turned down a half-million-dollar offer from Michigan and returned to UConn.



Leading the country with seven 100-yard games this season, Bell was a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, an honor given to the best wide receiver in college football, along with earning invitations to the 2025 Panini Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Bowl.



The Wisconsin receivers who logged pass completions this season combined for 112 catches, 1,001 yards and four touchdowns.



UConn (9-3) will go for a 10-win season when it plays Army in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl on December 27.

