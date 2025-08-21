Former Wisconsin Badgers WR turned down big money from Michigan in transfer portal
The Michigan Wolverines really wanted a former Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver in the transfer portal.
He didn't take the bait.
Instead, Skyler Bell is back at the University of Connecticut, opting against taking a $500,000 offer from Michigan to head to the Big Ten rival.
Huskies head coach Jim Mora told the story this week during his show on local radio in Connecticut.
Bell was a three-star recruit out of Connecticut back in the Class of 2021. After putting up 444 yards as a redshirt freshman in 2022, his production droped in 2023 and he entered the transfer portal after Paul Chryst was fired.
He had a breakout season for the Huskies in 2024 with 50 catches for over 850 yards and five touchdowns.
Bell entered the portal once again this winter, and that's when Michigan came calling with their half-million dollar offer.
He declined and chose to stay at his home state school, and his head coach thinks he's primed for an even better year in 2025.
"That says something about him as a person and his commitment to this team," Mora said on his radio show. "You love those characteristics of a guy like that. He’s a really good person and a really good player."
It didn't work out for Bell in Madison, but it's nice to see him finding success elsewhere and notably not for a Big Ten rival.