Wisconsin Badgers football vs Indiana Hoosiers time, TV revealed
After an upcoming matchup against the No. 24 Washington Huskies, the Wisconsin Badgers turn around to play a ranked opponent for the fourth consecutive week. After combinations of various quarterbacks and numerous offensive lines have failed to get Wisconsin football back in the win column, perhaps some television and timeslot magic will get Wisconsin back on its feet.
Wisconsin (2-6, 0-5 Big Ten) has lost six in a row, but its losing streak to power conference foes extends back to last season. Dating back to 2024, the Badgers have failed to get the better of a team from a power conference in their previous 11 tries. After starting last season 5-2, Wisconsin lost its final five games in Big Ten play.
If the Badgers cannot prevail over the Huskies, they will get a chance to end their long losing streak on the same television network, in the same timeslot, where they last won a Big Ten conference game over a year ago.
Wisconsin football vs No. 2 Indiana on the Big Ten Network
On Saturday, November 15th, Wisconsin and the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers meet in Bloomington, Indiana. The game kicks off at 11 a.m. Central and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
The Badgers will appear on BTN in back-to-back weeks in their games against Washington and Indiana. Wisconsin has not appeared on BTN since its season-opening victory over the Miami (Ohio) Redhawks. It is the first time Wisconsin has appeared on BTN in back-to-back weeks since October 2024.
Those back-to-back games last October were the Badgers' last wins over a power conference foe. More specifically, its 11 a.m. kickoff with the Northwestern Wildcats on October 19th, 2024, marked the last time Wisconsin defeated a team from one of college football's power conferences.
Wisconsin is 0-2 in 11 a.m. games this season with losses at the Alabama Crimson Tide and Michigan Wolverines. Including a season-ending loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers in 2024, the Badgers have lost three straight in college football's earliest television window.