Luke Fickell looks to end troubling Wisconsin Badgers rivalry trends
Ahead of his third season with the Wisconsin Badgers, Luke Fickell continued to drive home a message to his team. "This isn't the Big Ten West anymore," the Wisconsin football head coach said. Regardless of whether it is for a Big Ten West crown or not, Fickell is seeking a win over a former division foe on Saturday.
When Wisconsin kicks off against the Iowa Hawkeyes inside Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, it will do so while trying to break some troubling streaks. The Badgers' last win at home over a Big Ten foe came over a year ago in a 52-6 blowout of the Purdue Boilermakers on October 5, 2024.
Wisconsin football has not beaten Iowa football in the Luke Fickell era
A loss Saturday to Iowa would put Wisconsin at significant risk of a year-long drought between conference wins. The Badgers have not won any conference game, home or away, since a 23-3 win on October 19, 2024, over the Northwestern Wildcats. After the Badgers host the Hawkeyes for homecoming, the Ohio State Buckeyes head to Madison. UW has not beaten OSU since 2010.
Zooming into Wisconsin's rivals, the trends remain concerning. The Wisconsin Badgers have not beaten the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Luke Fickell era. Including an Iowa win in 2022 over Wisconsin, coached by interim head coach Jim Leonhard, the Badgers have dropped three-straight in the matchup for the first time in 20 years.
In games Wisconsin played with a rivalry trophy at stake, Iowa, the Minnesota Golden Gophers, and the Nebraska Cornhuskers - all former Big Ten West programs - the Badgers were outscored 110 to 42 in 2024. UW's loss to Nebraska marked the first time it relinquished control of the Freedom Trophy since it was first awarded.