Four returning Wisconsin Badgers who will be impacted by Colton Joseph's commitment

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin didn't waste much time finding a quarterback who will be tied to its 2026 success.



The Badgers landed former Old Dominion quarterback Colton Joseph, the school’s top quarterback portal target, on Sunday to elevate an offense that was among the worst in college football last season.



Joseph had a standout season for the Monarchs, being named the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year, completed 60 percent of his passes for 2,624 yards and 21 touchdowns to 10 interceptions while running for 1,007 yards and 13 scores.



A two-year starter for the Monarchs, Joseph has over 4,200 passing yards and more than 1,600 rushing yards, along with 56 total touchdowns. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

#Badgers social media was a buzz Sunday morning with the long-awaited news that Wisconsin landed transfer portal quarterback Colton Joseph https://t.co/9ThAk4EkGC — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) January 4, 2026

In an extraordinary dose of bad luck for head coach Luke Fickell, the Badgers have seen their starting quarterback miss extended time with injuries each of the last three seasons.



With the limited stats of starter Billy Edwards and backups Danny O'Neil, Hunter Simmons, and Carter Smith, Wisconsin finished the regular season ranked 135th out of 136 FBS teams in points per game (12.8), yards per game (253.1) and yards per play (4.37). Those stats include the 24-yard pass by punter Sean White, who was UW's leading passer in the team's 13-10 upset over No.23 Washington.



Assuming Joseph stays healthy, his versatility can impact multiple players on Wisconsin's returning roster. Here are four who could see their stock skyrocket in value.

Sep 20, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Chris Brooks Jr. (1) is tackled by Maryland Terrapins linebacker Trey Reddick (3) during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Wide Receiver Chris Brooks

Wisconsin has lost four of its top five receivers with Vinny Anthony and Jayden Ballard graduating and Eugene Hilton and Trech Kekahuna entering the transfer portal, leaving Chris Brooks as the most experienced returner from the group.



Brooks has never been a flashy wide receiver, largely because he's an exceptional blocker and has been a key asset in Wisconsin's run fits. His 63.8 pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus was the best among UW's wide receivers.



While Brooks had just 11 catches for 124 yards last season, he finished second on the team with a PFF grade of 82.2 in HandsDrop, which specifically tracks receivers dropping on-target passes that they could have caught (different from drops due to poor throws or unlikely catchable situations).



Even though the Badgers signed three high school receivers, the Badgers are likely to add a veteran receiver in the portal. Brooks is still in line to see an increase in the passing game, and a capable quarterback getting him the ball will expand his game.

84-YARD HOUSE CALL 🏠



Darrion Dupree takes it all the way for @BadgerFootball ‼️ pic.twitter.com/yWVZqgVN59 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 23, 2025

Tailback Darrion Dupree

Darrion Dupree was the Chicago Sun-Times Player of the Year during his senior year of high school, but he hasn't been set up for success since arriving in Madison. Without the threat of a passing game, Dupree has been running against loaded boxes. With a young offensive line blocing for him, there haven't been many big running lanes to rush through.



Dupree had a team-high 83 carries and finished with a team-best 363 yards, a modest total that included an 84-yard touchdown against Illinois that showed his abilities when he hits the open field.



Having a mobile quarterback that demands the respect of opposing defenses should allow Dupree more freedom to make plays.

Oct 5, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Kevin Heywood (55) during the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Camp Randall Stadium. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Offensive Lineman Kevin Heywood

Kevin Heywood was expected to take over this past season for Jack Nelson, who had started at left tackle each of the last three years. Heywood participated in all 12 games for Wisconsin in 2024 while playing special teams, with some occasional appearances on offense, but that plan changed when Heywood tore his ACL during spring practices.



The addition of Joseph fits with the goals of offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, who wants an offense that mixes quarterback runs and deep passing with wide zone running. Heywood showed on his high school tape that his athletic traits and quickness is an asset in both run blocking in space and pass blocking.



The left tackle spot is likely his if he's healthy, and the 6-7, 280-pound Heywood will be able to showcase a lot of his skills for NFL scouts blocking for a mobile, versatile quarterback.

Wisconsin tight end Riley Nowakowski (left) takes on Grant Stec (right) during spring practice outside Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin on Saturday April 13, 2024. | Mark Stewart / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tight End Grant Stec

Wisconsin has started to fill the void left by Badgers leading pass catcher Lance Mason by adding former Bowling Green tight end Jacob Harris and Southern Illinois TE Ryan Schwendeman from the portal. Those two will join Stec, who can be more impactful than just a blocking tight end.



Stec has yet to play in a dynamite passing offense. He played in a Wing-T offense in high school and has dealt with the Badgers' passing woes. He caught five passes for 52 yards last season, but all came in UW's first five games.



Stec has impressive size and length, and does everything well: being a willing blocker, a long strider with great balance and reliable hands. In his limited high school opportunities, Stec showed he can go get the jump ball as well as any receiver.

